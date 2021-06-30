Transcript for Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned

to have you with us on this busy Wednesday night. I'm linsey Davis in for David. We begin with that bombshell news on xhooed Yan Bill Cosby. Pennsylvania's supreme court has overturned his sex assault conviction and tonight, he is a free man. Just hours after the supreme courts ruling, Cosby coming before cameras outside of his home, celebrating his release after serving more than two years of a three to ten-year prison essential sense. Cosby clearly elated to be back home. The man once known as America's dad last seen in public a little over two years ago after his conviction. Dozens of women came forward to accuse him, but he was convicted for assaulting just one, Andrea constand. Cosby never acknowledged wrongdoing, passing up the opportunity for parole, refusing to participate in sex offender programs. Today, the high court vacated his conviction, saying that he was a victim of a coercive bait and switch by prosecutors. ABC's erielle reshef leads us off with the dramatic turn of events. Reporter: Tonight, bill Cosby, a free man, back home, released from a Pennsylvania prison just 12 days shy of his 84th birthday. Moments ago, the comedian speaking to linsey by phone. And nobody had the sense to say, wait one second, this doesn't match up with the truth. This is not what I was taught in college, this is not what I was taught at home, et cetera, et cetera. Reporter: His 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned - today by the Pennsylvania supreme court after an appeal. Justices ruling he should not have been prosecuted because of a deal with former D.A. Bruce castor, that he would not be charged if he agreed to testify in a 2005 civil suit brought by accuser Andrea constand. Their 79-page decision stating, in accordance with the advice of his attorneys, Cosby releed upon D.A. Cars to's announce. That he would not be prosecuted. But castor's successor used Cosby's testimony as a key piece of evidence, more than a decade later, to file criminal charges against the comedian. Cosby lated convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting constand, serving two of his three to ten-year sentence before his release today. The court also barring further prosecution against Cosby in the constand case. Felicia reshad, who played Cosby's TV wife for more than a decade and his longtime friend tweeting, "Finally, a terrible wrong has been righted a miscarriage of justice corrected." While Cosby always man tanned his innocence, he was dogged by accusations by dozens of women. Linsey sat down with him in 2015, as he prepared to speak to students about the importance of education. Are you concerned at all that given the allegations that that may overshadow your message? It's interesting -- this is a situation that's unprecedented. My family, my friends, I have been in this business 52 years and I will -- I've never seen anything like this. And reality is the situation. And I can't speak. Reporter: The news of his release today leaving many of his accusers stunned and angry. I'm concerned that women will think that they shouldn't come forward. I can tell you, as somebody who did, it was challenging. It was scary. There were times when I was called horrible names for saying what I said about him. Reporter: And supermodel Beverly Johnson saying in a statement exclusive to ABC news -- "Today is a reminder that the fight is far from over. W must continue to support and encourage women who have endured sexual trauma and abuse to come forward despite this outcome." Erielle joins us now live from Elkins park. Erielle, his accuser has just released a statement with her lawyers, tell us about their reaction. Reporter: Yeah, Andrea constand and her legal team have called this decision disappointing, and say it's of concern, because it could discourage future victims of sexual assault from coming forward and seeking justice. Linsey? Erielle, thank you so much. And now let's bring in ABC news chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. Dan, I want to read this quote from the D.A. Kevin steel. He said Cosby is free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime. Explain what that means and how this happened. Reporter: Yeah, the supreme court here made no judgment about the facts of the case. The underlying truth of what happened here. What they did say is that that assurance made by the D.A., the first D.A., led Bill Cosby to answer questions in the civil case that he wouldn't have otherwise answered. He would have, might have invoked his right against self-incrimination. New D.A. Comes in, says, we want to use those statements, uses the statements and the Pennsylvania supreme court ruled that the entirety of that was fundamentally unfair, so much so that they weren't going to just order a new trial, they were literally going to dismiss the charges and say that Bill Cosby cannot be retried again for these charges. And many people are now wondering if this is the end of the road. Does this bar any future prosecution of Cosby? Reporter: It certainly bars any future prosecution with regard to these facts and this was the last big case, meaning, this is the one that came in right under the statute of limitations, so it seems that Bill Cosby will not be prosecuted criminally for any of these cases. Dan Abrams, our thanks to you.

