Bill Crosby released from prison after conviction overturned

The 83-year-old was released from prison after his conviction on sexual assault charges was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In 2018, he was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.
5:45 | 06/30/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Crosby released from prison after conviction overturned

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

