Bitter arctic air moves into center of US

More
Snow fell and temperatures plummeted across the Midwest, as artic air heads for the East Coast.
1:26 | 11/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bitter arctic air moves into center of US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"Snow fell and temperatures plummeted across the Midwest, as artic air heads for the East Coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66899048","title":"Bitter arctic air moves into center of US","url":"/WNT/video/bitter-arctic-air-moves-center-us-66899048"}