Transcript for Black Americans far more likely to be stopped while driving, according to new data

We turn now to an ABC news investigation, conducted with our abc-owned stations. A closer look at the data, showing police in this country pulling over black drivers at a much higher rate than white drivers. ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas with our stations and what they found. Reporter: Tonight, 60-year-old Julian Lewis is dead because of an attempted traffic stop over a broken tail light. Georgia state trooper Jacob Thompson fatally shot Lewis in the forehead, claiming that Lewis tried to attack him with his car a month ago. He's gone by the hands of a murderer. Reporter: Trooper Thompson has been fired, charged with felony murder. A judge late last week denying him bond. Driving while black. New data suggests it's more than an urban myth. An ABC news investigation with partnership with our own stations discovered that in a number of major cities, black Americans are far more likely to be stopped by police than their white counterparts. In Minneapolis, five times more likely. In San Francisco and Chicago, four times more likely. Three times more likely in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. For many black Americans, a simple traffic stop evokes fear. Clarence Castille misses his nephew philando Castille terribly. Phil did everything he could do. He had his hands in plain sight. Reporter: Philando Castille, a school cafeteria supervisor, was killed by police during a July 2016 traffic stop in Minnesota. Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a -- Okay. Firearm on me. Don't pull it out. I'm not pulling it out. Don't pull it out. Reporter: It was a case of mistaken identity. Castille was not involved in any robbery and had a license to carry a weapon. He was trying to get out his I.D. And his wallet. Driving while black and dealing with law enforcement is one of the most serious and deadly encounters that could happen to a person of color. Reporter: David, Mr. Castille was pulled over eight times in one year. Some departments are studying data on traffic stops to make sure there's no bias and looking for ways to improve training. David? All right, Pierre Thomas tonight. Pierre, thank you. And Pierre's investigation is part of our month-long series of reports, "Turning point." And the efforts in so many communities to bridge the divide. The reports every night on "Nightline" and across our platforms and of course right here on "World news tonight."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.