Black smoke fills the sky after Houston hotel catches fire

More
Plus, 8.0 earthquake rocks Peru; an alligator attacks a swimmer in central Florida; man escapes a dangerous fire in Rome; football great Bart Starr dies at the age of 85.
1:28 | 05/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black smoke fills the sky after Houston hotel catches fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Plus, 8.0 earthquake rocks Peru; an alligator attacks a swimmer in central Florida; man escapes a dangerous fire in Rome; football great Bart Starr dies at the age of 85.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63294306","title":"Black smoke fills the sky after Houston hotel catches fire ","url":"/WNT/video/black-smoke-fills-sky-houston-hotel-catches-fire-63294306"}