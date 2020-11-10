Transcript for Boat circles out of control on Florida’s St. Lucie River

Time now for the "Index." And the out-of-control boat on Florida's St. Lucie river. The boat circling in the water. Authorities say three people had fallen overboard. The boat then speeding into a concrete dock. Going airborne. Hitting a second dock before coming to a stop. One person suffering minor injuries. The semi truck stuck on the tracks near Pendleton, Indiana. A freight train blasting through the truck. Construction workers trying to get it O of the way. The truck and the front of the train both catching fire. The driver getting out of the truck before impact, treated for minor injuries. And Amazon prime day begins Tuesday. One of the company's biggest shopping events of the year. The company offering huge discounts, including a 55-inch smart TV for $300. And $40 off the kids' edition of its fire tablet. Walmart, target, and Best Buy also launching major deals, trying to get a jump on the holiday shopping season.

