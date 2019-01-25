Transcript for Bodycam shows parent firing at officer at Oregon school

And next tonight, newly released police body cam video of a shooting at a middle school in Oregon. Starting as a custody battle. For the first time, we see that father, and the moment he turns his weapon on the officers. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: It was a fight to the death. Shots ricocheting at the entrance to this Oregon middle school earlier this month, captured on the body cameras of two resource officers. The father of a student at the school, in a custody dispute, had become agitated. The officers ask him to leave the school but Charles Landeros, a veteran, refused. The principal is -- the police do not have jurisdiction over here. I do. I'm actually the school -- Reporter: The officers shove Landeros out the door. You're under arrest. You are under arrest. Reporter: As one officer tries to take him down, you can seem Landeros pull that pistol. He fires twice, misses with one officer trying to grab Landeros' gun. The other officer falls, then fires a single fatal St. Is the D.A. Has reviewed this video and called it a tragedy, but said it's a justified use of deadly force.

