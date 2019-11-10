Transcript for In new book, Ronan Farrow takes aim at NBC regarding Matt Lauer

Back here at home and the author of the new book catch and kill Ron and Ferrell right here tonight. In the new book the new allegation involving map flower claims of pressure on pharaoh to stop reporting and Harvey Weinstein. And tonight pharaoh who says spies. Were hired to follow him during all this here's ABC's Linda gave us. In his new book catch and kill Ronan Farrow takes aim at NBC. Alleging the company was aware of claims of misconduct by Matt Lauer years before the bombshell allegations that our rate of former staffer. An allegation lauer staunchly denies. Lara was and fired in 201724. Hours after the accuser went to HR. At the time the head of NBC news said it was the first complaint about hours behavior in over twenty years you're saying that's a lot. The evidence in this book the documentation of paper trail of settlements reveals that there were multiple. Arrangements to keep women quiet. Who had allegations against Matt Lauer years before this one that got that fire. Farrell claims NBC halted his investigation into alleged abuse by Harvey Weinstein. Because of intimidation by Weinstein this week NBC said Farrell simply didn't have a story that met our standard for broadcast because it lacked accusers willing at that point to go on the record and have their names used. In his book Farrell chronicles how is investigation took him on a harrowing journey. It reads like a Hollywood script of espionage and sabotage. Claiming Weinstein hired private investigators who followed him and other reporters and initiated smear campaigns against Weinsteins accusers. When news start to suspect your being follow you start to see is sane people. Behind you on the street you're looking over your shoulder a lot you're seeing ace car parked outside your apartment at all hours. And your alternately moving out a you're home to try to stay safe that is an upsetting an alarming situation. Farah says one of the things that help break this story was that one of the same spices allegedly paid to hack his phone and follow him. Ultimately ended up developing a conscious about it and he says they came forward told Farrow what was allegedly happening David while Lindsey Davis you're much more of this interview with Ronan Monday night and Nightline that's for artsy than.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.