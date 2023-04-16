Boston Marathon bombing survivor provides help and hope to others

After recovering from severe injuries to her lower legs, 18-year-old Gillian Reny established the Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation to fund new treatments for every kind of trauma.

April 16, 2023

