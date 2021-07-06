Boston mayor fires police commissioner

Mayor Kim Janey fired Police Commissioner Dennis White on Monday and said he had lost “public trust in his judgment.” White was placed on administrative leave in February.
06/07/21

Boston mayor fires police commissioner

