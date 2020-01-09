Transcript for Boyfriend of Breonna Taylor speaks out about police shooting

of breonna Taylor. Her boyfriend now suing the Louisville police department. He believes the stand your ground law gives him immunity for opening sfir as officers executed a warrant on the apartment. His lawyer also raising questions tonight about who actually shot and wounded an officer. Here's ABC's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight in a new lawsuit, Kenny walker, the boyfriend of breonna Taylor, claiming immunity under Kentucky's stand your ground law. Walker saying he never heard police announce themselves when he fired. Police then firing back, killing Taylor, a 26-year-old emt. I am a legal gun owner and I would never knowingly shoot a police officer. Reporter: Walker initially charged with trying to kill officers. Those charges dismissed. The civil lawsuit asking to prevent officials from arresting, detaining, charging or prosecuting him again in the March 13th shooting. The charges brought against me were meant to silence me and cover up breonna's murder. For her and those that I louf, I can no longer remain silent. Reporter: Protests as recent as last week continue to call for accountability, six months after the shooting. Kentucky's attorney general confirming his office has finally received the FBI ballistics report, which he calls a "Critical piece of this investigation." And one of the three officers involved in Taylor's death has been fired, but none of them have been charged. And Kenneth walker is also seeking damages for what he calls gross negligence by Louisville police. Tom? Okay, janai Norman with that major development tonight. Thank you.

