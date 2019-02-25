Transcript for Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's duet gets standing ovation at Oscars

Finally tonight here, the big surprises at the oscars. No host and apparently, no problem. The intense performance that had everyone on their feet -- twice. ??? We will we will rock you ??? Reporter: The legendary rock band queen opening the night. ??? We will we will ??? ??? rock you ??? Reporter: And the first Oscar went to a first-time nominee. Refwee that king for best supporting actress in "If beale street could talk." I am an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone. Mom, I love you so much. Reporter: Best supporting actor went to mahershala Ali in "Green book." Rami Malek won best actor playing Freddie Mercury. And Olivia Colman winning best actress for that dark, uproarious portrait of queen Look at me! Look at me! How dare you! Close your eyes! Reporter: Many thought it was her or Glenn close. Glenn close, you've been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be and I think you're amazing and I love you very much. Reporter: And then she turned to her family. My kids who are at home and watching -- look! Well, if you're not, well, then, kind of, well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again. Reporter: Spike Lee winning his first Oscar for best adapted screen play for "Blackkklansman." Alfonso cuaron and his "Roma" winning three oscars. "Green book" taking best picture. And best moment? Just might have been this. ??? Tell me something good ??? ??? are you happy in this modern world ??? Reporter: Bradley cooper and lady gaga and the oscar-winning song "Shallow." ??? In the shallow ??? ??? in the shallow ??? ??? we're far from the shallow now ??? Reporter: A standing ovation. As they finished together at the piano. And what we didn't know was that during that commercial break, as the pair returned to their seats, the audience was on their feet again. It was an incredible moment. And we thank you for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow night, reporting from Hanoi. We'll see you then.

