Brazil in COVID-19 crisis: Record-breaking 3,780 lives lost in 1 day

The country’s COVID-19 death toll is staggering. More than 315,000 people have died over the past year. Blame is falling on embattled President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic.
2:43 | 04/02/21

