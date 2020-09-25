Breonna Taylor’s family speaks out after decision not to charge officers in her death

More
“You robbed the world of a queen,” Taylor’s aunt said, reading from a letter written by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.
3:35 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Breonna Taylor’s family speaks out after decision not to charge officers in her death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:35","description":"“You robbed the world of a queen,” Taylor’s aunt said, reading from a letter written by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73250430","title":"Breonna Taylor’s family speaks out after decision not to charge officers in her death","url":"/WNT/video/breonna-taylors-family-speaks-decision-charge-officers-death-73250430"}