Broadway dancer goes missing in South Carolina, sparks urgent search

Zelig Williams, who appeared in "MJ The Musical" and "Hamilton," was last seen in his hometown of Columbia on Oct. 3. Hugh Jackman appealed for the public's help in finding the 28-year-old.

October 11, 2024

