A brother and sister, separated their entire lives, reunite at last

Alanko took her own DNA test because she was thinking about having children and was shock when the results of her 23andMe kit predicted she had a sibling living just 600 miles away in Salem.
2:31 | 09/20/18

Transcript for A brother and sister, separated their entire lives, reunite at last
Finally tonight, ame a broth and separated so long ago, they had idea this dould come. Justin was jrs old when he wasnd crying outside seou South Korea. About a mileaw, little wasa market Seoul, too. Poced a N Iner her to the nearest poce station. Both children would be adoed by in America. This is mom whodopted stin, sue mce. Y foundus in a zine with cut little ce. Repas raised insalem, or, with four siblings. Ttle did H know, H older sister, once that ar-old wi note, had been raised in northerncalifornia, in pleasant mily. The ol pa lar, heading. W, both I theirats, they took a tests with 2nd she thought havirother, sheasust 4. And he never K sibling all.th Justin and his F wait at the airport insalem. Anthis is the moment they see each other F W Abo him allhis time, I just never tho I'd ev meetso, this is ly amazin's like, we came fro sameparents, which is bwingy mind. Rte's mother hug for his sister. As a mom of an adopted I cod not H planned a better gift to give Justin than is. Reporter: Tonight, checking it Hi, this is reneeporter: Telling us that just knowing how close H brother is has changed he knowing T Justin is just phone call or a text or an awayrhort fight away, it has ryhanged the way that iee mys in the world. Nd Justin ING us this. The first Tim T saw my sister, hutely melted R tonight, Renee ather and sister, reunited. I always thought I was alone the world was content W but -- Now you'retuckit me. Seeow attached I am? We're so glad they have fou one ath David mir. Hope to S you right back

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Alanko took her own DNA test because she was thinking about having children and was shock when the results of her 23andMe kit predicted she had a sibling living just 600 miles away in Salem.
