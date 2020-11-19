Bruce Springsteen joins ‘Stand Up for Heroes’ virtual benefit for veterans

The Bob Woodruff Foundation’s annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit will be held virtually Wednesday. The event will be hosted by comedian Jon Stewart and will feature musical performances.
3:07 | 11/19/20

