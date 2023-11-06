Bruce Springsteen’s battle with peptic ulcer disease came as a surprise to bandmates

Steven Van Zandt told USA Today the E Street members had no idea how much pain the Boss was in.

November 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live