Transcript for Brutal winter storm targets two-thirds of the nation

A major winter storm on the move tonight. Tornado watches across several states. Blizzard conditions in western Kansas right now. That Mississippi church, wow, in high water. Our Sam champion, now, with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, more than 150 million people in the path of a major winter storm targeting the eastern two-thirds of the nation. Whiteout conditions in western Kansas causing accidents and shutting down roadways. Wind gusts topping 45 miles per hour whipping up snow, making it impossible to see. The same system soaking Tennessee. Nashville seeing its wettest February on record. Over a foot of rain falling there so far this month. In Knoxville, up to four inches of rain and several high-water rescues like this one. First responders using a raft to bring these stranded motorists to safety. Even this fire truck washed off the road during a rescue mission. Near Chattanooga, the downpours triggering mudslides. This subway restaurant crushed when the surrounding hillside gave way. Similar concerns in eastern Kentucky after relentless rain. A landslide sending tumbling rocks and Earth crushing this truck. This is the worst that I've seen as far as the ground saturation. Reporter: Meanwhile, in northern Mississippi, flooding as far as the eye can see. Many buildings, like the inside of this church resembling a swimming pool. Water all the way up to the doorknobs. Let's get right to Sam champion. He joins us live on set. You were just telling me things are going to get worse. We just had a tornado reported in Mississippi. Blizzard conditions from Kansas to Minnesota. Let's put this in motion. What happens tomorrow even on Monday, as the low takes the snow into the great Lakes and the rain into new England, the bigger problem here, Tom, is when the moisture leaves. Because Sunday into Monday, we're setting up a very strong wind situation. That's on Monday morning after is gone. Sam, thank you.

