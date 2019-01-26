Transcript for Brutally-cold temperatures sweep across parts of the country

Back here at home, the brutal cold. You can feel it on lake superior in Minnesota. Those chunks of ice already building up in Ohio, west of Cleveland. Potentially record-breaking windchills in places all over the country. Let's go to rob Marciano right now in central park with the forecast. Rob, it's getting cold out there. Reporter: It is, Tom. We're looking more and more like an historic cold snap. Plus the snow you mentioned to boot. Let's get right to the maps. Winter storm warnings posted for parts of Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. As this clipper comes in, Monday morning we're going to see a snowy rush for Chicago and Detroit. It moves through the evening rush on Tuesday, New York. We'll see some snow out of this. Mostly six to 12 inches. Most north of I-90 in Minnesota, through Milwaukee. Minneapolis as well. That is dangerous cold, look at these numbers as we head toward Wednesday morning. 50 to 60 degrees below zero. Tom. All right, rob, thanks so much.

