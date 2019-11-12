‘Everybody was … burned’: Survivor of volcanic eruption says

More
Geoff and Lillani Hopkins used their tour boat to rescue people off New Zealand’s White Island; Americans are among the eight still missing, but a flyover showed “no signs of life.”
2:07 | 12/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Everybody was … burned’: Survivor of volcanic eruption says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"Geoff and Lillani Hopkins used their tour boat to rescue people off New Zealand’s White Island; Americans are among the eight still missing, but a flyover showed “no signs of life.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67638275","title":"‘Everybody was … burned’: Survivor of volcanic eruption says","url":"/WNT/video/burned-survivor-volcanic-eruption-67638275"}