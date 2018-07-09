Transcript for Calif. interstate still shut down for more than 45 miles due to Delta fire

In the west and active drivers on the interstate that was suddenly engulfed in flames that fire only growing tonight at major highway still shut down. Trucks and cars at a standstill. Planes and both sides of I five between California organ trapping drivers and their vehicles some of them jumping out to get away from the fires you can see here. The lines of cars and trucks unable to turn around a goal back. ABC's will car right there on the fire lines in northern California for us. David tonight he's fire crews are fighting fire with fire then. Dry brush the there are flames near the butt off the fire's path you can see. Winds still running along I five near Dixie shuts down for more than. 45 miles flames are running on both sides still need very volatile situation. Heading into the weekend. David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.