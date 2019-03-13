California governor halts executions, calling them 'ineffective' and 'immoral'

The state has the largest death row in the U.S. with more than 700 inmates.
0:13 | 03/13/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for California governor halts executions, calling them 'ineffective' and 'immoral'
To the index of other news tonight California's governor suspending the death penalty governor Gavin Newsom halting executions while he's in office calling it is effective and immoral. The state has the largest death row in the country more than 700 inmates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

