-
Now Playing: 'Full House' actress appears in court in alleged college admissions scam
-
Now Playing: Trump issues emergency order grounding all 737 Max 8, Max 9 planes
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for suspect who escaped custody in 2 states in one week
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek returns to 'Jeopardy' after sharing cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Manafort's lawyer: 3.5-year sentence in second case 'totally unnecessary'
-
Now Playing: Millions around the world reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram
-
Now Playing: Former priest accused of child sexual abuse found shot to death in his kitchen
-
Now Playing: Winter storm bringing whiteout conditions from Colorado to Dakotas
-
Now Playing: California governor halts executions, calling them 'ineffective' and 'immoral'
-
Now Playing: Fan banned from Utah arena after flap with Oklahoma Thunder basketball player
-
Now Playing: Major fire erupts in Indiana factory
-
Now Playing: Throttle pushed to maximum before deadly Amazon cargo plane crash: NTSB
-
Now Playing: Venezuela's most needy trying to stay alive in hospitals amid blackouts
-
Now Playing: 2 actresses among 50 people charged in alleged college admissions scam
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old girl with special needs bonds with supermarket cashier
-
Now Playing: 911 call captures chilling moment after actor Luke Perry suffered stroke
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden hints at presidential run, telling fans, 'Careful what you wish for'
-
Now Playing: Blizzard warnings, damaging winds and flood alerts for middle US
-
Now Playing: Union calls on airline to consider grounding new Boeing 737 Max 8 jets
-
Now Playing: Twin-engine plane slams into Ohio neighborhood, killing piloT