New California law returns ownership of Bruce’s Beach

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that returned ownership of land to the descendants of Charles and Willa Bruce, a Black couple who built one of the first West Coast resorts for Black people in the early 1900s.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live