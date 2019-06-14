Transcript for California lifeguards warn against stingray threat

There are new warnings tonight after a series of stingray attacks. 15 people stung, and now reports of a dozen more in southern California. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: It's one of the most beautiful beaches in but tonight, lifeguards at Coronado beach in San Diego are warning swimmers to watch out for stingrays. I was going out riding the waves with my boogie board and then I was walking and just got stung. Reporter: 13-year-old Phoenix stofa, one of at least a dozen stung on Thursday, after another 15 got stung earlier this week. It feels like fire. Like my foot is on fire. And it hurts so bad. This is definitely some of the worst pain I've felt. Reporter: Rays are common in shallow water along the southern California shoreline. They burrow in the sand when hunting prey. Warmer water means more prey, more people in the water, and more stingrays. But there is a way to protect yourself. If you keep your feet flat, it cares them away and keeps you from getting stung. Reporter: Experts say if you get stung, soak the area in hot water to relieve the pain. There are hot water stations by the lifeguard stands at Coronado Thank you. When we come back, a mother and son attacked by a coyote. And more on the deadly road

