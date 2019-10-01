Transcript for California man surfs with dolphins

??? Finally tonight here, America strong. The young surfer, a firefighter, riding the wave and so were the dolphins. It is a breathtaking piece of drone footage. Near California, the search, but more importantly, the surfer you're about to see. 27-year-oldal don Blair, a firefighter and paramedic for station 34. And what he witnesses while surfing. The dolphins who begin swimming right beside him. A pod of them. The video has already been seen more than 3 million times on our Facebook page. And it turns out the surfer, that firefighter, says not only was it a beautiful moment, it is his late grandmother's birthday. He told one of our meteorologists at KABC it was like his grandmother was talking to him. The surfer and the dolphins and their magic. Was incredible. Thank you for watching on a Thursday night. I'm David Muir. I hope you'll finish out the week with us tomorrow. Until then, good night.

