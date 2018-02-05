California reports first death in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

More
The death was reported in California, but state and federal health officials did not immediately provide any other details.
0:14 | 05/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California reports first death in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54893754,"title":"California reports first death in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak","duration":"0:14","description":"The death was reported in California, but state and federal health officials did not immediately provide any other details. ","url":"/WNT/video/california-reports-death-romaine-lettuce-coli-outbreak-54893754","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.