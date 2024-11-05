Both campaigns on edge as voters continue to cast ballots

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are projecting confidence but understand this will be a very close race.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live