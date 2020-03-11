Both campaigns work hard to lure 1st-time voters

More
In Georgia, there has been record voter turnout for both young people and African Americans.
1:04 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Both campaigns work hard to lure 1st-time voters
As I mentioned, it's not just suburban women. Black voters, Latino voters, they are crucial, really, to both campaigns, and in Georgia, we're already seeing a record turnout. And late polls showing it is very close. ABC's T.J. Holmes from Atlanta tonight. Reporter: Tonight, voters lining up in battleground Georgia. A red state Democrats are hoping to flip blue with a report 3.9 million early votes. Democrats are banking on support from African-Americans in places like here in Atlanta and its both parties hoping to tap into people who didn't vote in 2016, like 22-year-old Quinn smog. Trump out of office, actually. I don't want him here at all. Reporter: 40-year-old Michelle Ford is voting for trump. I hope that trump wins and that we continue to move forward with the country. Reporter: And with so many people participating in early voting, it made for smooth sailing today. Wait times averaged less than five minutes in much of the state. Polls close at 7:00. We could start seeing results as soon as 8:00. All right, we'll be checking in with you, T.J., throughout the night. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"In Georgia, there has been record voter turnout for both young people and African Americans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74001492","title":"Both campaigns work hard to lure 1st-time voters","url":"/WNT/video/campaigns-work-hard-lure-1st-time-voters-74001492"}