Transcript for Both campaigns work hard to lure 1st-time voters

As I mentioned, it's not just suburban women. Black voters, Latino voters, they are crucial, really, to both campaigns, and in Georgia, we're already seeing a record turnout. And late polls showing it is very close. ABC's T.J. Holmes from Atlanta tonight. Reporter: Tonight, voters lining up in battleground Georgia. A red state Democrats are hoping to flip blue with a report 3.9 million early votes. Democrats are banking on support from African-Americans in places like here in Atlanta and its both parties hoping to tap into people who didn't vote in 2016, like 22-year-old Quinn smog. Trump out of office, actually. I don't want him here at all. Reporter: 40-year-old Michelle Ford is voting for trump. I hope that trump wins and that we continue to move forward with the country. Reporter: And with so many people participating in early voting, it made for smooth sailing today. Wait times averaged less than five minutes in much of the state. Polls close at 7:00. We could start seeing results as soon as 8:00. All right, we'll be checking in with you, T.J., throughout the night. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.