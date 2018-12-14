-
Now Playing: CBS acknowledges confidential $9.5M settlement with actress
-
Now Playing: CBS CEO out after sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Santa helps blind child experience the magic of Christmas
-
Now Playing: Few hours left for consumers to enjoy free shipping Friday
-
Now Playing: CBS paid $9.5M to settle actress' sexual-harassment suit
-
Now Playing: Migrant child's death being probed by Homeland Security
-
Now Playing: Home of missing mother's fiance searched by investigators
-
Now Playing: More than 2 inches of rainfall leave Charleston under water
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen on Trump: 'Don't believe what he is saying'
-
Now Playing: Suspect in deadly France attack believed to be killed
-
Now Playing: A shootout between Indiana police and teen after tipster reported threat
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old girl in wheelchair 'saved recess'
-
Now Playing: Woman in critical condition after Pennsylvania bear attack
-
Now Playing: 1950s-era fighter jet crashes in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Russian agent's plea deal
-
Now Playing: Trump fires back at Michael Cohen allegations
-
Now Playing: Several hoax bomb threats sent to businesses and schools nationwide
-
Now Playing: 5 alarm fire engulfs city block in Queens
-
Now Playing: Three trapped in WV mine found alive
-
Now Playing: Woman reunited with mother, 88, after using DNA kit