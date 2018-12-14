Transcript for CBS paid $9.5M to settle actress' sexual-harassment suit

Here the new scandal erupting at CBS involving what of the network's biggest stars to New York Times now reporting. At CBS secretly paid nine and a half million dollars to settle a sexual harassment complaint against the star Rose Bowl after Michael Weatherly. Onetime costar claiming she lost her role after complaining about being harassed onset. And Sybil Sheppard making news tonight about her time at CBS here's ABC's aerial wish. Tonight's CBS confirming it paid a staggering nine point five million dollar confidential settlement to actress allies reduced to. Over her claims of sexual harassment. Due to allegedly let go from her role on the hit show bull in 2017. After confronting costar Michael Weatherly about inappropriate remarks and behavior CBS saying in a statement. The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that miss dish to would have receipt for the balance of her contract as a series regular. The multi million dollar agreement coming to light amid an investigation by outside counsel hired by CBS to look into accusations of sexual misconduct made by several Winick against former chief executive less moon bats. Popular out now actress Sybil Sheppard claiming when she rejected an advance by Moonves it ultimately cost her. Her show my show could your run of the five years but I didn't phone right side and less. And David Weatherly it's still starring in that top ten show he apologized to do still witness statement to the New York Times did his threats are not commenting.

