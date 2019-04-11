CDC officials warn against consuming raw or undercooked ground beef

More
Plus, Puerto Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado has died of kidney failure at the age of 87.
1:04 | 11/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC officials warn against consuming raw or undercooked ground beef

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"Plus, Puerto Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado has died of kidney failure at the age of 87.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66728762","title":"CDC officials warn against consuming raw or undercooked ground beef","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-officials-warn-consuming-raw-undercooked-ground-beef-66728762"}