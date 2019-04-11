{"duration":"1:04","description":"Plus, Puerto Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado has died of kidney failure at the age of 87.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66728762","title":"CDC officials warn against consuming raw or undercooked ground beef","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-officials-warn-consuming-raw-undercooked-ground-beef-66728762"}