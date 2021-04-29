CDC outlines new guidance for cruise ship industry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it remains committed to ships returning to the waters. The guidance requires 98% of crew and 95% of passengers be fully vaccinated.
0:17 | 04/29/21

