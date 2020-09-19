-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Sally cleanup underway as Gulf Coast under new tropical threat
-
Now Playing: Schools experiencing noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: What is COVID-19 dark testing?
-
Now Playing: Can Notre Dame prevent future outbreaks?
-
Now Playing: Google searches for flu season spike
-
Now Playing: CDC reportedly objected to COVID-19 testing guidance
-
Now Playing: White House testing coordinator discusses edited guidelines
-
Now Playing: Out of 8 companies, just 3 vaccines are in final stage of trials
-
Now Playing: After rebuke from Trump, CDC director backed by top disease experts
-
Now Playing: Former CDC head: ‘A vaccine isn’t just going to ride in and save the day’
-
Now Playing: New study shows wearing glasses daily may protect against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How safe is indoor dining during COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: How to tell the difference between COVID-19 and flu
-
Now Playing: Will you have to get a yearly COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: CDC head says no vaccine for all until late 2021
-
Now Playing: Brain surgery may combat opioid addiction
-
Now Playing: Can eyeglasses reduce the risk of COVID infection?
-
Now Playing: Are you experiencing signs of COVID-19? Here’s what to do once you know them
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?