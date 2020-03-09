CDC tells officials to prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by early November

More
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined how officials should prepare to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and other high-risk groups this fall.
4:26 | 09/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC tells officials to prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by early November

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:26","description":"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined how officials should prepare to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and other high-risk groups this fall. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72782066","title":"CDC tells officials to prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by early November","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-tells-officials-prepare-distribute-covid-19-vaccine-72782066"}