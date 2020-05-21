Transcript for CDC updates website on COVID-19 and surfaces

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a very busy Thursday night. And we will get to that attack at that naval base in Texas. The dam emergency and storms on the move. But the head of the CDC making news, saying it is very likely there will be a second wave of the virus here in the U.S. And he could not rule out a second lockdown. But the president late today refuting that, saying the country will not shut down again. And as this country nears the memorial day weekend, the toll now, more than 94,000 lives lost here in the U.S. The president saying late today, if there is any second wave, whether it's an ember or a flame, in his words, we are going to put it out, but we are not closing our country. And tonight, the new study that says the U.S. Was slow to act and suggests 36,000 lives could have been saved. And all of this amid an update to guy chance from the CDC that caused some confusion today. So, here's what the CDC is saying here tonight, and they said they have said this before, that covid-19 spreads mainly from person to person, and while it may be possible a person can get covid from touching a surface, that that's not thought to be the main way, that it's mainly through person to person, through respiratory droplets. We'll carefully guide you through all of this, and Eva pilgrim leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, the head of the CDC and the president talking about a response to a second wave. This as director Robert Redfield said one is coming. He pointed to the southern hemisphere's cooling temperatures and spike in cases. The CDC director not ruling out a second lockdown, saying, "I can't guarantee. What I can say is that we are committed to using the time that we have now to get this nation as overprepared as possible." But just moments ago, the president said a second lockdown won't happen. Whether it's an ember or a flame, we are going to put it out. But we are not closing our country. Reporter: The CDC updating their website, reminding people the virus does not spread as easily on surfaces as initially thought, saying, quote, "The virus spreads easily between people." And adding, "Touching surfaces or objects is not the main ways the virus spreads." With the entire country now easing restrictions, this image in Hoover, Alabama. Nearly 400 students graduating. The stadium was not at full capacity. Masks were required to enter. Some took theirs off during the ceremony while social distancing. This as Alabama recording 676 new cases just in the last 24 hours. One of seven states with increasing cases. In Texas, they held graduation in an 800-seat football stadium for just seven students. But in Minnesota, they've banned large scale graduations. Dr. Anthony Fauci warning against relaxing the rules too soon. Now is not the time to tempt fate and pull back completely. Reporter: Tonight, a new study finding that if social distancing measures had gone into place one to two weeks earlier, it could have prevented 36,000 deaths. Columbia university saying 61% of cases may have been avoided if officials on all levels of government had done more. We may lose 100,000 people in this country to covid. If this country knew more and knew it earlier, I think we could have saved many, many more lives. Reporter: President trump responding today. I was so early. I was earlier than anybody thought. I put a ban on people coming in from China. Everybody fought me on that, they didn't want it. Reporter: The president railing against Columbia university, saying it is a liberal institution. Calling the study a political hit job. Eva pill gim with us live tonight. And Eva, you reported here on antibody tests last night. So many problems with many of them. And tonight, there's also late news on this, that some of these antibody tests are now being pointed out by the fda, tests they see as problematic, putting them on a list on their website? Reporter: That's right, David. They've identified 27 of them that they say don't meet their criteria. Either because they didn't submit the right paperwork or because they pose, quote, a significant problem. The fda says they do not expect those tests will be distributed. David? All right, 27 tests, ,000 pointed out by the federal government tonight to watch out for. Eva, thank you.

