Transcript for Cease-fire continues to hold in Middle East

We begin tonight with the fragile cease-fire in the middle East. After 11 days and hundreds of civilian casualties, thousands of homes damaged or destroyed, but embers of the conflict are still smoldering. Israeli police using stun grenades to disperse. The demonstrations over plans to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes, a flash point for the recent hostilities. Aid convoys allowed to cross the border fbriefly, delivering much-needed supplies. These trucks here beginning their journey from Egypt. Much of the infrastructure destroyed, including 50% of the water network. Many desperate for help. Matt Gutman leading us off again from gaza tonight. Reporter: Tonight with that cease-fire holding thousands of Palestinian families returning to the bombed out homes they fled during 11 nights of Israeli air strikes. We went to this town where several Israeli missiles seemed to crate they are neighborhood. We're told 50 people live in the this neighborhood. Right here you can see the blood strains from where people tried to escape. When you come up here to this blown-off facade, you can see the extent of the damage by the missiles. They're showing me the blood strains. It was on the battered staircase they made the fayed family. They say all of them cut by glass and debris. That was their blood on the stairs. They say they were sleeping here when the missiles ripped off the facade of the building. She says she was mostly concerned about her son, Ahmed, who's been through five heart operations. She's saying that all of us were bleeding. The bombings happened and all of us were bleeding. Today in gaza, hamas with a show of strength. Militants marching through the streets for the first time since the conflict began. On may 10th. Hamas branded a terror group by the U.S. It controlled the gaza strip since winning an election in 2006. A spokesperson telling me -- you're saying it's only a matter of time until we see violence again? All the people know the root of the cause is the occupation, the seizure of gaza. Reporter: In east Jerusalem today, Palestinian protesters clashing with Israeli police once again in the sheik jarrah neighborhood, one of the triggers of the conflict. President Biden promising an aid package to rebuild gaza but without engaging hamas. There is no shift in my commitment, my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift, not at all. But I'll tell you what there is a shift in. The shift is that we have to -- we still need a two-state solution. Matt Gutman is back with us again tonight from gaza. Matt, the destruction immense in that one neighborhood. We can see it behind you there. President Biden hoping that cease-fire does remain in tact and that secretary of state blinken is expected in the region in the coming days. Reporter: That's right, we're told he'll be here midweek. He'll be meeting with Egyptian and Palestinian officials but he'll not be meeting with hamas representatives. You mention that destruction behind me. Today the U.N. Security council calling on immediate aid for gaza to come as quickly as possible. They're also calling on both sides to adhere to this truce. Whit? Matt, thanks to you and your entire team. Incredible reporting all week long.

