'Celebrity Jeopardy!' gets a major change

Ken Jennings is replacing Mayim Bialik as the host of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” set to debut next month due to the writer's strike.

August 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live