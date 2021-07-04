Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia

Jack Hanna’s family announced that the animal TV show host has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life. His family added he has Alzheimer’s disease that has progressed quickly.
1:23 | 04/07/21

