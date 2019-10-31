Transcript for 5 charged in UC Irvine frat death

Here at home, now to new charges tonight. Fraternity members facing charges in the death of their underage fraternity brother. Authorities say the 19-year-old was drinking at a frat party at an offcampus house, saying he drank himself to death. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore now. Reporter: Five fraternity members facing charges tonight in connection with the alcohol poisoning death of their underage fraternity brother in January. Authorities say 19-year-old Noah Domingo, a uc-irvine freshman and member of the sigma alpha epsilon fraternity, drank himself to death during what was supposed to be a fun and safe offcampus party at this house. Someone's not breathing, and they're not okay. Someone's not breathing? Yeah, they're not okay. Like their whole body is, like, blue right now. Reporter: This chilling 911 call captures the chaos of that night as the desperate caller tries to get help for Domingo. He just drank. He just drank too much. Reporter: Of the five charged with misdeameanors, 21-year-old Zavier brown is facing the more serious charge of providing alcohol to a minor causing great bodily injury. Police say there was no evidence of hazing but are calling this latest Greek life tragedy reckless. If convicted, brown faces up to 18 months in jail. The others, six months. Prosecutors say the law prohibits them from seeking a stiffer punishment. David? Marcus, thank you.

