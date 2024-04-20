No charges to be filed in a North Carolina bear cub selfie incident

Wildlife officials in North Carolina say no charges will be filed against the people who pulled two bear cubs out of a tree, apparently to take selfies with them.

April 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live