Transcript for Checkpoints set up in Tennessee as authorities search for suspect

Next tonight, we are back on that manhunt for one of Tennessee's most wanted. The fugitive on the run, considered heavily armed, accused of murder, and then allegedly killing again during a carjacking. Tonight, what authorities now say he left behind, and here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Where are you coming from? Where are you going to? Well, actually, I'm going home. Reporter: Tennesee authorities have checkpoints set up tonight across two counties northwest of Nashville, looking through every car for this accused murderer, and then safely escorting drivers to their homes. It might be awhile. Reporter: 53-year-old Kirby Wallace has been running from the law for more than a week now. He became a wanted man on September 23rd when police say he killed a 63-year-old woman, wounded her husband and then set their home on fire. And then on Monday, police say he killed again, shooting a man dead in his driveway and then racing from authorities in this stolen pickup truck that he crashed a few miles away. Let's end this the right way. You're coming in. Reporter: People here with guns of their own are promising to protect themselves. He comes in this house he's dead, bottom line. Reporter: Police say they have planes in the air, day and night, and they're keeping school buses from running in the search area. David? Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.