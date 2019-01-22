Chelsea Clinton is expecting her third child

The 38-year-old former first daughter tweeted Tuesday that she and her husband Marc are expecting another child in the summer.
01/22/19

Video Transcript
Chelsea Clinton is expecting her third child
News tonight about Chelsea Clinton the former first daughter revealing she's pregnant with her third child she says she and husband mark. There's been ski cannot wait grandparents bill and Hillary Clinton excited as well the baby's due. This summer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

