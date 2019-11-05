Transcript for A chemical cleanup is underway after a toxic spill in the Houston ship channel

We turn to the other major story we're following out of Texas. A major chemical spill in Houston's ship channel. A collision damaging that barge carrying 25,000 barrels of gas at least a third of those pollutants, hundreds of thousands of gallons, streaming into the channel. The smell of petrol chemical very strong there. What officials are saying about the air and water quality, and why the cleanup is stalling tonight. ABC's Zachary kiesch is on the scene. Reporter: Tonight a massive clean-up and recovery after a toxic spill in the Houston ship channel. A 755-foot tanker colliding with a barge. There it is right there, it appears to have a massive gash right there in the middle of it. Reporter: More than 375,000 gallons of gasoline product spilling into the water. That barge, one of two being towed by a tug. The other capsizing but according to officials is not leaking. You can see a film of that gasoline product on top of the water. It's called reformate, described as flammable, toxic and colorless. We need to know what the dangers are in the water. If there's gas, we can't come here. Reporter: Some in the area complaining of fumes. Officials say hundreds of air quality samples have been taken. And so far none of the results have exceeded action levels. The coast guard will do a full investigation to determine the cause. Right now, our focus is on the response and ensure that we clean up the product and minimize any impact to the environment. Reporter: And Zachary kiesch joins us from Texas. Zachary, we just heard there in your story, the main focus is going to be the cleanup, but we know the weather has been really bad there all day, and this is now complicating that effort? Reporter: Tom, they haven't been able to continue the cleanup process because of this off and on thunder and lightning throughout the day. It has had a real impact. They say that has prevented them from being able to get on the water and do what they need to do. Tom? Zachary, thank you.

