Chick-fil-A to deliver from more than 1,100 US chains

Customers craving the popular fast food chain will need to live within a 10-minute radius of a participating location.
0:14 | 11/13/18

Transcript for Chick-fil-A to deliver from more than 1,100 US chains
Chick filet it delivered to your door the popular fast food chain announcing it will begin delivering orders for more than 11100 chains across the country. Customers craving chick filet who live would be ten minute radius of a participating locations. Will be in luck.

