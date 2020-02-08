Transcript for Child hears for the first time after cochlear implant surgery

Finally tonight, a mother and daughter connecting in a way like never before. The incredible moment caught on camera. When Mavis Malone from Topeka, Kansas, was born, her parents noticed something was different. Their baby wasn't reacting to things. It turned out she had a condition that led to a total hearing loss. So the family tried hearing AIDS, but when they stopped working, her parents knew they had to something else, opting for cochlear implants. This past Thursday, those electronic implants were activated. Tonight we're telling Mavis' story because at that moment, something extraordinary happened. Her family captured it with a camera. The miracle of science touching a child's soul. Here it is. 2 year-old Mavis reacting to hearing her mother's voice. Can you hear mama? Good job. Can you hear me? Can you hear mama? I think that is it. Oh, sweetie, it's okay. Yeah. There was a big smile. That's mama. Reporter: Mavis, like so many of us watching her, overcome with emotion. And this morning, playing with her brother, a joy she can see and now hear. Thank you so much for watching

