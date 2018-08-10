6 children in Minnesota diagnosed with rare, polio-like disease

More
The condition attacks the nervous system and has doctors scrambling for answers.
1:28 | 10/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 children in Minnesota diagnosed with rare, polio-like disease

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58369271,"title":"6 children in Minnesota diagnosed with rare, polio-like disease","duration":"1:28","description":"The condition attacks the nervous system and has doctors scrambling for answers.","url":"/WNT/video/children-minnesota-diagnosed-rare-polio-disease-58369271","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.