Transcript for Circuit attorney questions police probe of officer's death

Tonight, hours after officer Katlyn Alix was laid to rest, the department where she worked is under fire. Regarding her death. Circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner sent this blistering letter obtained by "The St. Louis post-dispatch", questioning why Alix's death was initially called an "Accident." According to charging documents, on-duty officer Nathanial Hendren -- seen bruised and battered in his mug shot, after allegedly head butting a car -- was playing a game similar to Russian roulette with off-duty officer Katlyn Alix, inside Hendren's home. Hendren allegedy shot Alix in the chest, killing her. As much as it saddens me and my staff to file these charges, Katlyn and her family deserve accountability and justice. Reporter: The circuit attorney stating there is "A serious problem in objective investigative tactics," after an official request to draw blood to test for drugs and alcohol was turned down. Instead, Hendren submitted to breath and urine tests. David, tonight, officer Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter. One big question is why he was inside his house when he was on-duty. His attorney says the allegations against him are rumors and gossip. He says this was a tragic accident.

