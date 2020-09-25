Cities brace for more protests following Breonna Taylor decision

Larynzo Johnson is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting and injuring two police officers during protests in Louisville, Kentucky, but police declined to say whether he was a protester.
4:53 | 09/25/20

