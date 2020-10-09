Citigroup names 1st woman chief executive of major US bank

Jane Fraser will succeed Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat as chief executive in February and will become the first woman to lead a major financial institution in the U.S.
0:12 | 09/10/20

Transcript for Citigroup names 1st woman chief executive of major US bank

