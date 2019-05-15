Transcript for Up-close look at wreckage from Alaskan Wilderness collision

week, that deadly midair collision over Alaska. The death toll now rising to six, after the bodies of two missing passengers were found. ABC's will Carr tonight, traveling to the remote spot where those planes came down. He's on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, we got an upclose look at the wreckage from that devastating plane collision over the alaskan wilderness. The first plane is still in the water along the rugged shoreline. The floats are upside down and jutting out. An NTSB go-team flew in by helicopter this afternoon while we were there. They're now trying to figure out why the two float planes converged in midair at 3,200 feet. The crash killed six people including Randy Sullivan, a pilot. Ten others swam to shore while rescuers raced to the scene. We just kind of went in the channel back and forth, zigzagging around, trying to look for anybody that would be trying to survive out there. Reporter: All of the passengers were traveling on a popular cruise. They were out for an adventure when something went tragically wrong. Tonight, one plane is still in the water. The second one is on that barge under that blue tarp. The NTSB is on the scene and they're hoping to have some answers in the coming weeks. David? Will Carr reporting in from Alaska. Will, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.